CPI-M politbureau member apologises for false tweet implicating 2 RSS men in Manipur video case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 24

CPI(M) politbureau member and former Kanpur MP Subhashini Ali has apologised for posting a tweet implicating the RSS in the case of sexual assault on two Kuki women in Manipur.

"I am extremely sorry that I retweeted a false tweet regarding 2 individuals who were being identified as the accused in the terrible Manipur case of extreme sexual violence against women. I apologise unconditionally for any embarrassment I caused quite unintentionally", Ali said in a tweet today.

On Sunday, Ali posted a picture of two men dressed in RSS attire, along with a screenshot from a viral video of the Manipur incident claiming that the men were the accused involved in the incident in which a mob paraded two women naked.

Ali wrote, “They are the Manipur accused. Recognise them by their clothes.”

Ali has not removed the tweet yet. It has been posted multiple times now with "false" or "incorrect" written on the top of the photograph of the two men.

The Manipur police on Sunday night registered an FIR against unidentified people for circulating picture of an RSS functionary and his son and alleging that they were directly involved in parading two women naked on May 4.

In a statement, the Manipur police said that its Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) had received "a report from a functionary of a political party that a picture of him and his son collaged with a screenshot of the viral video of two women paraded, along with a caption that they were directly involved in the crime, was uploaded on various social media platforms."

"A case is taken up at CCPS for spreading false news with intent to cause injury, damage to his reputation and create serious breach of law and order," the statement added.

Police said that attempts were being made to identify and arrest the culprits.

#Manipur #RSS