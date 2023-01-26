CPI(M) to contest 43 Tripura Assembly seats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 25

The CPI (M) will contest 43 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura, leaving 13 seats for the Congress and allocating one each to the CPI, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and the Forward Bloc. One seat has been allotted to an Independent candidate.

CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar, who served as CM for four consecutive terms (1998-2018) will not be in the fray. The CPI(M) efforts to rope in new regional outfit Tipra Motha did not succeed with the latter demanding a written assurance on “Greater Tipraland”. The ruling BJP is yet to announce its candidates’ list.The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress too has thrown its hat in the ring.

