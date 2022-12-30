Crackdown on PFI: NIA raids 56 sites in Kerala

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

The NIA has conducted searches at 56 locations in Kerala in a case related to “unlawful and violent activities” being carried out by the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) and the outfits affiliated to it.

According to a statement issued by the NIA, the raids were carried out at the houses of seven state executive committee members and zonal heads of the PFI in 12 districts. The premises also included that of 15 physical training instructors-trainers and seven cadres trained in use of knives, daggers, swords and other types of weapons to carry out violent acts, it added.

The NIA said the searches had led to the recovery of weapons, incriminating material and digital devices. “The PFI has been found justifying the use of criminal force,” the NIA alleged.