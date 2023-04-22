 Creation of theatre commands delayed : The Tribune India

The Tribune Exclusive

Creation of theatre commands delayed

No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-services’ jointness in operations

Creation of theatre commands delayed

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. File



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 21

The much-awaited military reform of creating theatre commands, which will entail having all war-fighting assets and forces under a single commander for a specific geographical area, is not expected to take place anytime soon.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has been asked to reach a wider consensus on the contours of creating joint forces comprising elements of the Army, IAF and the Navy, sources told The Tribune.

The theatre commands are inevitable and will be formed, the forces have been told. The delay is only to bring about a wider consensus, the sources said.

Was to be done by jan 2023

  • In January 2020, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat was tasked with bringing tri-services’ jointness, including theatre commands, within three years
  • Serving CDS Gen Anil Chauhan asked to adopt a “bottom upwards” approach by first integrating logistics, weapons procurement, support systems, transport and communication, and then move on to theatre commands

Points of debate

Consensus eludes the contours of the theatre commands:

  • Yet to decide on the operational strategy for shape of the theatre commands
  • Kind of war-fighting assets to be positioned under one commander
  • Flexibility to be allowed to move military weapons, equipment seamlessly from one theatre command to the other

The matter was debated behind closed doors at the combined commanders’ conference at Bhopal from March 30 to April 1. The Ministry of Defence issued a statement on April 1 saying that “deliberations over a varied spectrum of issues were held, including on national security and evolving a joint military vision for the future”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the commanders, and made it clear that ‘integration’ was needed and flagged immediate common tri-services’ issues like logistics, weapon procurement, communications, etc, of the three forces, the sources said.

At the conference, there was a lack of consensus on what shape the theatre commands should take, and what should be the contours and operational strategy. In the past, there have been discussions on creating specific theatre commands, among others two for the Himalayas along the Line of Actual Control with China, one for a maritime role, one for air defence and one for the western front. The forces at present have 19 commands, including the Army Training Command.

When the post of CDS was created in January 2020 with General Bipin Rawat taking charge, the Narendra Modi government had set a timeline of three years for sorting out vital issues ‘holding back’ the integration and jointness of forces. The ‘transformational’ directive looked to alter structures not in tune with modern times with technology playing a bigger role.

The late General Rawat was given three years to bring about jointness in operations, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance.

Now, this three-year deadline stands extended with CDS General Chauhan being asked to go in for “bottom upwards approach”, meaning to first integrate the immediate achievable tasks like having joint logistics, maintenance and support systems, etc.

#Chief of Defence Staff #General Anil Chauhan #indian air force #indian army #indian navy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's terror attack were from Punjab

3
J & K

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

6
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

7
Nation

‘Be humane’: FM Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension surfaces

8
Punjab

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

9
Nation EXPLAINER

With projected rise in India’s population, why is China seemingly irritated?

10
J & K

Poonch attack: 12 detained; drones, sniffer dogs, MI chopper used in massive manhunt for terrorists

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

Creation of theatre commands delayed

Creation of theatre commands delayed

No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...

BJP trying to change constitution of our country: Mamata Banerjee

BJP trying to change constitution of our country: Mamata Banerjee

Ready to give my life, but will not allow any division of co...

3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Poonch attack: 3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari arrested for pushing girls into prostitution

Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari arrested for pushing girls into prostitution

The police also rescued three women from being trapped, said...

Fix gaps, set aside ~1,500 cr: NGT to Haryana

Effluent Mess: Fix gaps, set aside Rs 1,500 cr, NGT tells Haryana


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Dal Khalsa to recall sacrifices for Sikh cause on April 29

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

5 die of asphyxiation in Dera Bassi while working in sewage pit

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Keep strict vigil on activities, say poll observers to officials

Government won’t let farmers bear value cut loss, says minister

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

‘Schools of Eminence’: Confusion prevails over admission process

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district