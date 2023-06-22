Creator of ‘Amul Girl’ passes away

PTI

Mumbai, June 21

Advertising industry veteran Sylvester daCunha, the creator of iconic ‘Amul Girl’ campaign that started in the 1960s, has passed away, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation that owns the dairy brand said on Wednesday.

Sylvester conceived the ‘Utterly Butterly’ campaign for Amul in 1966 introducing the ‘Amul girl’ to the world which continues even today.

Tributes poured in with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalling that Amul’s iconic leader V Kurien had acknowledged Sylvester’s creative genius.