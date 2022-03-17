Credit transfer, multiple exit-entry options: UGC’s plan for 4-year undergraduate programme

PTI

New Delhi, March 17

Flexibility to move from one disciplinary area to another within course duration and multiple entry-exit options with certificate, diploma or degree depending on number of credits secured are among the features of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, according to draft guidelines prepared by University Grants Commission.

The draft titled “Curricular Framework and Credit System for Four-year Undergraduate Programme” proposes common introductory courses in natural sciences, humanities and social sciences for the first three semesters, regardless of what the students choose to specialise in. It also includes common courses on regional languages, English, Yoga, Artificial Intelligence and data analytics, among others.

According to the draft, a transferable credit-based system has been proposed for the FYUP with 160 credits; with one credit for 15 hours of classroom teaching. In the third year, students will have to choose a subject they want to study in-depth. Students can choose from a wide range of subjects ranging from political science to astronomy.

In the last two semesters, the student enrolled in FYUP will also undertake research based on their major subject.

“Flexibility to move from one disciplinary area of study to another within the duration of study by securing required credits, opportunity for learners to choose the subject of interest, facilitating multiple entry and exit options with certificate, diploma or degree depending upon the number of credits secured, flexibility for learners to move from one institution to another to enable them to have a multi or interdisciplinary learning.”

“...Facilitating switching to alternative modes of learning (face-to-face, ODL and Online learning, and hybrid modes of learning) will be among the features of the credit system. Regulations for Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) and multiple entry and exit are already in place to facilitate implementation of the credit system. The focus of the credit system will be on introducing flexibility in choosing courses and programmes of study,” the guidelines stated.

The UGC has recommended that a semester consists of 90 working days and an academic year is divided into two semesters.

“Each working week will have 40 hours of instructional time. A summer term is for eight weeks, and summer term courses may be offered on a fast track mode to enable students to complete arrears courses, do a 0-99 or 100-199 level courses,” according to the draft.

“The HEI can decide on the kind of courses to be offered in the summer term. Internship or apprenticeship can be carried out during the summer term, especially for student who exit after two semesters or four semesters of study,” the draft read.

The higher education regulator has proposed that learning activities required to promote value-based education, Indian knowledge systems, global citizenship education, inclusive education, gender equity and the achievement of generic learning outcomes will be integrated into relevant curricular components and courses.

“Inclusion in the curricula of credit-based courses and projects in the areas of community engagement and service, environmental education and value-based education, has been proposed,” it said.

“Global Citizenship Education and education for sustainable development to form an integral part of the curriculum to empower learners to become aware of and understand global and sustainable development issues and to become active promoters of more peaceful, tolerant, inclusive, secure, and sustainable societies,” it said.

Reorienting teaching programmes to ensure the development of capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, languages, as well as vocational subjects has been proposed.

“Preparing professionals in cutting-edge areas that are fast gaining prominence, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3-D machining, big data analysis, and machine learning, in addition to genomic studies, biotechnology, nanotechnology, neuroscience, with important applications to health, environment, and sustainable living that will be woven into undergraduate education for enhancing the employability of the youth,” it said.