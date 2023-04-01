Criminal wanted in 2020 attack on cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives shot dead in encounter by UP Police

PTI

Muzaffarnagar (UP), April 1

A notorious criminal wanted in the 2020 attack on cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives was gunned down by police in a shoot-out in Shahpur area here on Saturday evening, police said.

“Rashid, alias Chalta Firta alias Sipahiya, who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter,” SSP Sanjiv Suman told newspersons here.

He said two motorcycle-borne men opened fire on the police personnel who had intercepted the duo following a tip-off that members of an inter-state gang were staying in Shahpur police station area.

In the retaliatory firing, Rashid was killed while his associate managed to escape. Two firearms were recovered from Rashid.

During the operation, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur, Bablu Singh, also sustained a bullet injury and was shifted to a hospital.

Efforts are on to nab Rashid’s associate, the SSP said.

Rashid was wanted in dozens of cases of dacoity and murder, including the triple murder of three relatives of Suresh Raina in Punjab in 2020, the police said.

The incident had taken place in Pathankot’s Tharyal village on the intervening night of August 19 and 20. Raina’s uncle, Ashok Kumar, a contractor, had died on the spot, while Kumar’s son, Kaushal, succumbed to injuries on August 31. Kumar’s wife Asha Rani and two others were injured.

Three alleged members of a gang from district Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan were among those arrested in the case so far.