Crisis-hit Sri Lanka seeks Indian help to get global financing

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, May 19
Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda met the National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval on Thursday in order to request India to garner international support to aid its economic recovery.
During their discussion a comprehensive review of the status of the bilateral relationship was carried out and priority areas for future cooperation were deliberated on.
The discussion particularly focused on the present economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and the High Commissioner thanked the NSA for the support extended by the Government of India to Sri Lanka to manage the situation, stated a Lanka High Commission statement.
In this context, High Commissioner Moragoda requested for India’s assistance in garnering international support for the economic recovery in Sri Lanka, to which the National Security Adviser responded positively.
Deputy National Security Adviser of India Ambassador Vikram Misri and the Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi Niluka Kadurugamuwa also participated in the meeting.
