Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

Chandigarh, July 26
Pictures of AAP leader Raghav Chadha being apparently attacked by a crow outside Parliament on Tuesday have gone viral on social media.
The Rajya Sabha MP was standing outside Parliament with a few papers in his hand and talking on the phone when a crow came close to him. Chadha tried to duck and save himself. But the crow seemed adamant and apparently bothered Chadha.
The Delhi BJP was quick to latch on to the opportunity to take a jibe at Chadha. They put out a tweet, saying ‘Jhooth bole kauva kate’. The Hindi tweet said, “We had only heard before, but today we have seen too that a crow bites the one who lies.”
Chadha had slammed the BJP over Manipur while talking to the media on Tuesday.
