CRPF officer killed in encounter with Naxals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: CRPF Assistant Commandant Shanti Bhusan Tirkey was killed and a constable injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, an official said. tns

President for observing Nov 7 as Students Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind visited Ambadawe, Dr BR Ambedkar’s village in Ratnagiri (Maha), and said Nov 7, day Ambedkar enrolled as a student, should be marked as Students Day.