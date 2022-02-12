CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, February 12
A Central Reserve Police Force officer was killed during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, officials said.
The incident took place at Timmapur in the district when a CRPF patrol of the 168th battalion was out for a road opening and sanitising duty.
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.
A combing operation is currently under way in the area, about 440 km from state capital Raipur.
