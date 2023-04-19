CRPF sub-inspector shoots self with AK-47 rifle in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, April 19
A Central Reserve Police Force sub-inspector shot himself dead using his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, on Wednesday at the CRPF campus near Chiloda village in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat, police said.
The deceased sub-inspector, Kishanbhai Rathod, 59, was serving as a guard at the campus. He shot himself near his jaw at his barrack in the afternoon, said police sub-inspector AS Asari.
Rathod, a native of Daskroi taluka in Ahmedabad, would have retired from service after one year.
“Rathod, a two-star sub-inspector, was serving as a guard at the CRPF campus. For unknown reasons, he killed himself using his AK-47 rifle while on duty. He had pointed his service rifle under his jaw and pulled the trigger. We have not found any suicide note from the spot,” said Asari.
Rathod’s family is clueless about the trigger behind his suicide. They did not blame anyone for the incident, he added.
