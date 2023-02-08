CRPF to hire psychologist for VIP security wing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

In a move that was triggered after the recent incident of an Odisha minister being shot dead by a policeman during a public event, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is looking to hire a professional psychologist to analyse various mental health parameters of its VIP security unit commandos.

The CRPF, which is mainly deployed for dealing with issues pertaining to internal security, has a special VIP Security (VS) wing in its establishment that has a strength of over 6,000 personnel and it currently guards more than 110 VVIPs.

Sources said that on February 1, the CRPF had issued an advertisement to engage a clinical psychologist to be based at a camp in Greater Noida near Delhi, which also serves as the garrison for its VIP security unit.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was allegedly shot at by an assistant sub-inspector in full public glare at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district on January 29. The minister succumbed to the bullet injury at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar later that evening.