CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG on May 7

New Delhi, December 16
The National Testing Agency on Friday said the medical entrance examination NEET-UG would be conducted on May 7, 2023.
The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) would be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, it announced.
"The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance," a senior NTA official said.
On Thursday, the agency said the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main would be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day. The second session of the exam would be held in April and applications for the exam would be accepted from December 15 to January 12, it added.
