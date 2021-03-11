CUET for PG courses from this session

New Delhi, May 19
The UGC has decided to introduce a Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses from this year.
“The National Testing Agency will conduct the postgraduate entrance test for 42 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. It will provide a single window opportunity to students,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.
