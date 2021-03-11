CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 13

The Central Universities Entrance Test-UG has been postponed to August 30 for more than 11,000 candidates in order to allot them the city of their choice as the exam centre. These candidates were to appear in the fourth phase of the test scheduled between August 17 and August 20.

The UGC said the National Testing Agency had increased the capacity at centres and also added more centres to enhance the quality of the exam. The UGC said it would deploy associate professor-level officials as technical observers at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of the exam.