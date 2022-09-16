 CUET UG admissions: 'Merit list to be based on normalised scores not percentile' : The Tribune India

CUET UG admissions: 'Merit list to be based on normalised scores not percentile'

Universities can use these normalised marks for preparing the rank lists for admissions

CUET UG admissions: 'Merit list to be based on normalised scores not percentile'

Photo for representational purpose only.

New Delhi, September 16

With the declaration of CUET-UG results, various Central and other universities are all set to prepare merit lists for the undergraduate admissions.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the merit list to be released by the unversities will be based on normalised scores and not on the percentile.

UGC Chairman Prof M. Jagdish Kumar told IANS, "The CUET score card contains both percentile and normalised marks of the student in each subject. Percentiles indicate the relative performance of a student among a set of students who wrote the test in a given shift in a subject. Using the equipercentile method, the percentiles of the students are converted into normalised marks taking into account the difficulty levels of multiple sessions." "The difficulty levels vary from session to session in the same subject.  That is why it is quite possible that in the score card you may see that in a subject the percentile is higher than the normalised marks and in another subject, the percentile is lower than the normalised marks," he explained.

"Students need not to worry about these differences as the CUET normalisation formula was decided by a panel of experts from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University," the UGC Chairman elaborated.

Universities can use these normalised marks for preparing the rank lists for admissions, he added.

The National Testing Agency said that the results of candidates are being shared with the universities where the candidates had applied.

"Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details." The CUET-2022 was scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot.

The entrance test provided access and flexibility as the candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219 while the number of questions was 50,476.

The medium of the question paper was in 13 languages (English, Hindi along with regional languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) so that the candidate from different regions could attempt in their own medium and feel comfortable to write and understand the pattern/method of the examination.

In addition to 259 cities in India, CUET examination was also conducted in 10 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, and New York.

The test was conducted in remote areas like Navsari, Itanagar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Araria, Arrah, Begusarai, Bettiah, Bhabua, Buxar, Jammui, Samastipur, Bilaspur, Deoghar, Kargil, Leh, Morena, Behrampur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sriganganagar, Balia, Basti, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mau, Sonbhadra, Srinagar (Uttrakhand) also in addition to other cities.

The process of normalization of marks is comprehensively mentioned in the pictures below.

 

#cuet

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan PM becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during SCO summit; watch Putin's reaction

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to PGI, Chandigarh; suffering from heart ailment

3
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

4
Haryana EDUCATION NOTES

Karnal: ICAR to work five days a week

5
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

6
Punjab

Six months of AAP govt in Punjab: After Sidhu Moosewala murder low, uptick in social sectors

7
Business

Gautam Adani briefly acquired 2nd spot in world’s real-time billionaires list, pushed back to 3rd position

8
Nation

We aren't interpreters of Quran: Supreme Court on hijab row

9
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

10
Chandigarh

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Don't Miss

View All
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Top News

PM Modi tells Putin now ‘is not an era of war’

Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin

In surprise meeting with PM, Turkish President Erdogan seeks...

CUET-UG: Around 114 candidates score 100 percentile in four or five subjects

CUET-UG: Around 114 candidates score 100 percentile in four or five subjects

NTA senior director Sadhana Parashar said results of candida...

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

AAP has refuted allegations of irregularities and corruption...

CUET UG admissions: 'Merit list to be based on normalised scores not percentile'

CUET UG admissions: 'Merit list to be based on normalised scores not percentile'

Universities can use these normalised marks for preparing th...

Delhi ACB seizes Rs 12 lakh, unlicensed weapon after raids at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house and other locations

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in ...


Cities

View All

Airline employee held with gold worth Rs 54.70 lakh at Amritsar airport

Airline employee held with gold worth Rs 54.70 lakh at Amritsar airport

Single use plastics ban will be strictly implemented in Punjab: Environment Minister Meet Hayer

Tarn Taran: VB unearths Rs 8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Bhai Vir Singh's legacy lives on

Gurdaspur patwari nabbed for taking bribe

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Up to ~1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

That day, it could have been me instead of him: Bishnoi on Arshdeep’s dropped catch against Pakistan

Shell firms registered on fake Delhi-NCR addresses

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Mohali: Murder FIR lodged day after body found

Delhi restaurant to offer 56-inch thali, Rs 8.5 lakh reward to honour PM Modi on birthday

Delhi restaurant to offer 56-inch thali, Rs 8.5 lakh reward to honour PM Modi on birthday

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

Centre upgrades Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s ‘Z’ category security to entire country

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch of Sultanpur Lodhi village arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Punjab Vigilance arrests 4 in Ludhiana Improvement Trust case

Punjab Vigilance arrests 4 in Ludhiana Improvement Trust case

Guardians of Governance hold protest in Ludhiana, burn AAP govt's effigy

Major dacoity bid foiled in Ludhiana, 4 held

2 booked for murdering man at Sidhwan Bet

Sahnewal: Man held for raping 8-year-old daughter

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Flouting UGC norms: Issuance of compliance certificates by Punjabi University under lens

Patiala: Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail, listens to inmates' grievances

Samples of food items collected in Patiala