CUET-UG: Around 114 candidates score 100 percentile in four or five subjects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

At least 114 candidates secured 100 percentile score in four or five subjects in the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, the results of which were declared earlier today. As many as 21,159 candidates scored 100 percentile, including 12,799 female candidates and 8,360 male students, in at least one subject.

“The performance of every candidate has been evaluated using equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject,” according to Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA.

While English has the highest number of 100 percentile scorers (8,236 candidates), Political Science is at number two (2,065) followed by Business Studies (1669). Other subjects with over 1,000 candidates with 100 percentile are Biology, Economics and Psychology, meaning the cut-offs for admissions in the subjects may be high.

Prashar said that results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where they had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective Universities and Institutions for further details.

“Role of NTA is confined to registration of candidates, conduct of the test, hosting of answer key, inviting challenges, finalising answer keys, preparing and declaring result and hosting Score Card.

“Merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/ organisations. Universities will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the score card of CUET (UG)-2022 provided by NTA,” the senior NTA official added

The first edition of CUET-UG, the gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, got underway in July and concluded on August 30.

The exam recorded sixty percent attendance.

