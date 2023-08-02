CUET-UG not based on CBSE syllabus, examines students of different boards on equal footing: Education Ministry

New Delhi, August 2
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is not based on CBSE syllabus but the general understanding of different class 12 subjects, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.
The test examines students of different boards on equal footing, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
“CUET is being conducted for admission in central universities from the academic year 2022-23 to reduce the burden on students, universities and the entire education system.
“The syllabus is based on general understanding of subject at class 12 level and therefore the test examines the students of different boards at equal footing. CUET is not based on CBSE syllabus,” he said.
The minister also denied there was any proposal to scrap any school board and recognise only one from which students can take class 12 exams before appearing for the CUET.
The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications.
Over 11.11 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the entrance exam, which was conducted in nine phases between May 21 and July 5.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes
A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspe...
Nuh clashes: Supreme Court orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech
Refuses to stop VHP's protest marches
Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Special Judge Vikas Dhull reserves the order after hearing a...
One more African cheetah, Dhatri, dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh
Post-mortem being conducted to determine the cause of death