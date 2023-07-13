 CUET-UG results to be announced by July 17, says UGC chief : The Tribune India

CUET-UG results to be announced by July 17, says UGC chief

More than 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG this year

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 13

The results for the CUET-UG will be announced by July 17, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Earlier, the results were expected to be announced by July 15.

The undergraduate admission process at over 200 universities across the country will begin post the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results.

"The CUET-UG results will be announced latest by July 17. When we announce the results, it should be error free. And look at the complexity of administering the CUET-UG -- 841 question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi and 93 in 11 regional languages as the medium. The total number of questions in these papers was 1.48 lakh," Kumar said.

He added, "Candidates were allowed to challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1. About 25,782 answer key challenges were received, of which 3,886 were unique. Processing all this data and finalisation of the results takes time. Once this is over, the result committee will examine the data and give the go-ahead for the result announcement. The NTA (National Testing Agency) is targeting to announce the results latest by Monday and even earlier." More than 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from its first edition last year.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh submitted their applications. Unlike last year, the exam was conducted in three shifts this year.  

