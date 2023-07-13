CUET-UG results to be announced by July 17, says UGC chief

New Delhi, July 13
The results for the CUET-UG will be announced by July 17, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.
Earlier, the results were expected to be announced by July 15.
The undergraduate admission process at over 200 universities across the country will begin post the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results.
"The CUET-UG results will be announced latest by July 17. When we announce the results, it should be error free. And look at the complexity of administering the CUET-UG -- 841 question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi and 93 in 11 regional languages as the medium. The total number of questions in these papers was 1.48 lakh," Kumar said.
He added, "Candidates were allowed to challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1. About 25,782 answer key challenges were received, of which 3,886 were unique. Processing all this data and finalisation of the results takes time. Once this is over, the result committee will examine the data and give the go-ahead for the result announcement. The NTA (National Testing Agency) is targeting to announce the results latest by Monday and even earlier." More than 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from its first edition last year.
The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh submitted their applications. Unlike last year, the exam was conducted in three shifts this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely
12 NDRF teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and oth...
Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday
Private establishments will be advised to work from home
Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana
At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies have come ...
PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France
Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his v...
Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists
HP Govt doing all, but their worry will be that most of them...