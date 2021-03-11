Culture Ministry doesn't invite Didi for West Bengal event

New Delhi, May 21
The Union Government has left out West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from an event being organised in Kolkata tomorrow to pay tribute to Raja Ram Mohan Roy.
The yearlong 250th birth anniversary celebration of the 18th century reformer will begin at Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation at Kolkata’s Salt Lake area. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will be flying to Kolkata to participate in the event. While West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been invited for the function, Mamata Banerjee has been ignored.
