Jodhpur communal violence: Curfew remains in force, more than 140 arrests so far; CM Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of instigating riots

New Delhi, May 5

As many as 141 persons have been arrested so far in connection with communal clashes over the hoisting of a flag before Eid in Jodhpur, where a curfew continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Calling the situation “under control”, the police said no fresh incident of violence has been reported.

DGP M L Lather said 141 persons have been arrested and 12 FIRs registered in Jodhpur. Four FIRs were registered by police and eight lodged by people following the violence in which nine policemen were injured, he said

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the opposition BJP of instigating riots on the “orders of its high command”. “BJP leaders are trying to defame the Congress’s government in the state as they are unable to digest peace”, he alleged.

“The BJP is nervous. Therefore, they are instigating riots,” he was quoted as saying.

“They have instructions from their high command to defame the Rajasthan Government and create instability as much as they can,” the CM alleged while speaking to the media in Udaipur.

The BJP, on the other hand, is accusing Gehlot of “minority appeasement”. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat yesterday accused the state police of “working under invisible pressure” and the ruling party of “doing the politics of appeasement”.

“While miscreants pelted stones at houses and shops, insulted women, and attacked people with knives at several places after the namaz, the police remained mute spectators,” he said

“Law and order situation is in disarray in Rajasthan”, the senior BJP leader said, threatening to sit on a dharna at the Jalori gate circle if rioters are not arrested.

