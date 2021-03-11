Need to prepare for ‘short swift wars’: IAF Chief

In an address at a seminar, he says there will be a need for the force to prepare for ‘short swift wars’ and be ready for long-drawn standoff akin to what had been seen in eastern Ladakh

Need to prepare for ‘short swift wars’: IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Tribune file

PTI

New Delhi, April 28

The current geopolitical situation necessitates the Indian Air Force to prepare for “short swift wars and long drawn standoffs” akin to the situation in eastern Ladakh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Thursday.

Addressing a seminar, he also called for focusing on operational logistics to deal with various security challenges and quoted famous military strategist Sun Tzu as saying very aptly that “the line between disorder and order lies in logistics.”    “In the force, space and time continuum, there would be a need for us to prepare for short swift wars as well as be ready for a long drawn standoff akin to what we are seeing in eastern Ladakh,” he said. 

India and China have been locked in a bitter faceoff at certain friction points in eastern Ladakh for nearly two years though the two sides carried out disengagement of troops from a number of areas following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the recent experiences of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well as evolving geopolitical scenario mandates it to be operationally and logistically responsive at all times.

“The current geopolitical situation necessitates the Indian Air Force to prepare for intense and small duration operations at a short notice. This new paradigm of high-intensity operations, coupled with minimal build-up time would require major changes in terms of operational logistics,” he said.

Though he did not specifically elaborate on the geopolitical situation, the comments are seen as a reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its possible implications.

The IAF Chief said logistics support in such a scenario would be extremely challenging considering the fact that the force has a fairly vast and diversified inventory.

He said there will be a need to cater for “resources bridging” and transportation for such contingencies.

“A focused action plan needs to be developed for indigenisation of all critical components in order to achieve the nation’s mandate of ‘Atma-Nirbharta’ (self-reliance),” he said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said logistics have been identified as a critical tool for the nation’s economic progress and one of the key drivers for ease of doing business and making Indian supply chains globally competitive.

He also noted that there would be a need to cater for resource bridging and transportation to deal with contingencies.

“Only a commander who understands logistics can push the military machine to the limits without risking a total breakdown,” the IAF Chief said.

Therefore, logisticians of tomorrow must possess a scientific and analytical mindset in order to resolve complex problems of aerospace power sustenance and this edifice can only be built through a focus on training, he added.

He also pitched for formalising an “integrated road and rail management plan and exploring the feasibility of increased containerisation and use of civilian wide-bodied aircraft.” Highlighting various aspects of military preparedness, the IAF Chief observed that the way forward would be to have a serviceability-linked inventory management system.

“To address issues like availability of spares, I feel we need to re-evaluate demand forecasting methods and stocking philosophies. The way forward will be to have a serviceability-linked inventory management system,” he said.

“Flexible stocking policies with modern forecasting techniques would help in demand sensing and prepositioning of items at bases. We must also review our procurement strategies in order to reduce lead time for supplies and preempt problems of supply chain obsolescence,” the IAF Chief said.

India relies heavily on Russia for the supply of military hardware including spares.

There have been apprehensions in the military establishment about the possibility of inordinate delays in the supply of critical spares and other equipment by Russia in view of its conflict in Ukraine.

Air Chief marshal Chaudhary said to standardise logistical functions and provide a blueprint for the future, there was a need to look at a vision document for operational logistics that would define the foundational precincts of logistics support in the IAF during combat. PTI

 

#indian air force

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

3
Nation

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

4
Patiala

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

5
Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

6
Bathinda

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

7
World

This is what British PM Boris Johnson said on MP 'watching porn' in Parliament

8
Punjab

College girl among three held with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

9
Chandigarh

Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

10
Nation

Video: Woman who had gone to get son’s bail ‘made to massage an on-duty police officer’ in Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Ex-Dy Speaker’s niece got ~50K salary as his cook
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions
Trending

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave
Trending

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states
Nation

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states

Top News

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to remain closed till May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation on Friday evening

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors

Cities

View All

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Abandoned by sons, septuagenarian now at the mercy of her neighbours

HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: SGPC fails to comply with Akal Takht directive

4 buses catch fire, 1 dead in Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's 'heavy pesticide use' remark flayed

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh civic body to initiate legal action against violators for dumping garbage

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

AFT upholds woman cadet's withdrawal from Naval Academy for inappropriate behaviour

Vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake now only for children

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Arvind Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

Delhi High Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to May 6

No relief from heat-wave conditions, mercury crosses 46 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of India

Delhi vs Centre: SC reserves order on power tussle

Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman among 2 booked

Missing files: Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman Daljit Singh among 2 booked

Two days after FIR against Jalandhar Congress leader Angad Dutta, ACP, 2 other cops shifted

Jalandhar: A month on, FIR lodged in Joshi Hospital digging case

Tanda: Man shot dead by nephew over trivial issue

Jalandhar: Power cuts making lives miserable

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

8 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

After snag hits 2 thermal plants, Punjab short of 200 lakh power units