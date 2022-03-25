Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 25

India and China discussed the border situation as well as Beijing’s leaning towards Pakistan during three hours of talks between visiting Chinese Minister Wang Yi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a delegation-level meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. PTI

Earlier in the day, Wang met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval after arriving from Kabul on Thursday night for a visit the Chinese side did not want to announce.

Speaking about his talks on the continuing friction in some areas on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Jaishankar said a lot of progress has been made in resolving other friction areas and the talks today were on how to take this forward in the remaining areas.

Jaishankar also told Wang that India found his observations on Kashmir at the OIC Ministerial in Islamabad objectionable. “It was a subject discussed at some length. There was a larger context. We hope that China will follow an independent foreign policy with respect to India and not allow its policy to be influenced by others,” he said.

On the border dispute, the Minister said though India and China have held 15 rounds of military and eight rounds of diplomat-led talks and made considerable progress, they haven’t sorted out the issue in entirety. “Our effort is to sort out the issue in entirety and look at de-escalation,” he said at a media briefing.

“The challenge has been to implement the agreements on the ground. It is a work-in-progress, obviously at a slower pace than desirable. My discussions were aimed at expediting that process,’’ said the Minister.

“The point is that as long as there are very large deployments in border areas which violate the 1993 and 1996 agreements, clearly the border area situation is not normal,’’ he said.

“Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is the basis to go forward in bilateral ties and the answer in that sense cannot become normal till there is an abnormal presence of troops in large numbers,’’ he added.

On Ukraine, he said “a common element was that both agreed on the importance of immediate ceasefire and return to diplomacy and dialogue”.

The issue of terror also came up and the Minister spoke about concerns with respect to Pakistan.

Jaishankar said China has not invited India for the ‘Foreign Ministers Meeting’ of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.