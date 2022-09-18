Custodial death: 8 more cops suspended in UP’s Gonda, tally reaches 10

Gonda (UP), September 18
The district superintendent of police (SP) on Sunday suspended eight more cops in connection with the death of a youth in custody, taking the total number of suspensions to 10.
Those suspended on Sunday are sub-inspector of surveillance cell Alok, head constable of Nawabganj police station Mithlesh Singh, constables Dharmendra and Manoj, head constables of Special Operations Group (SOG) Rakesh Singh and Arun Yadav, and constables Aditya Pal and Amit Pathak.
Dev Narayan Yadav alias Deva (22), an electrician, was called for questioning in a murder case on September 14.
According to SP Akash Tomar, Yadav’s condition suddenly deteriorated during the questioning and policemen took them to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
He said the SHO of Nawabganj police station and the SOG in-charge were suspended thereafter.
When the case was probed in detail, the department found laxity on part of eight other policemen and they, too, were suspended, the SP added.
Following Yadav’s death, locals had staged a protest and had vandalised police vehicles and attacked sleuths.
They had also damaged a petrol pump and overturned an ambulance that was en route to pick up a patient.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Objectionable videos’: Fresh protest on Chandigarh University campus; police say accused girl leaked only her own clip
Police arrest girl student, youth named by her in Shimla; va...
Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police team in Shimla, another detained
The 23-year-old from a well-to-do family was friends with Ch...
Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo
Said no other video has been found in accused girl’s phone w...
Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges
The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of...
Arvind Kejriwal hints at AAP going solo in 2024 general elections
Delhi CM criticises PM and Union government for ‘fabricating...