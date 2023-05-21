Custodial death: FIR against six police personnel

PTI

Gonda (UP), May 21

An advocate arrested in connection with a land scam case died in police custody following which an FIR has been lodged against six police personnel and three policemen suspended, an official said on Sunday.

Advocate Rajkumar Lal Srivastava, 60, was an accused in a case related to the land scam lodged at police station Kotwali Nagar in 2018.

He was brought to the police station last week for questioning where he died.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said a case was registered on Saturday on the complaint of Pawan Kumar Srivastav, brother of the deceased advocate.

In the FIR, the in-charge of Civil Lines police outpost and five to six unknown police personnel have been made accused.

Pawan Srivastava also alleged that police is pressuring him to arrive at a reconciliation in the case.

The ASP said the matter is being investigated.

#Custodial Death #human rights