CWC meeting: Congress chief’s election on October 17, nominations from September 24-30

Over 9000 delegates to vote at state headquarters

Party’s communications general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the CWC did not discuss any other issue barring the poll schedule. Pic credit- Facebook/INC

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 28

Ending the suspense hovering on the issue of a full time Congress President the party on Sunday announced the election schedules saying polls to the top post would be held on October 17 and counting done on October 19 in case of a contest.

The Congress Working Committee chaired by interim party chief Sonia Gandhi met in a virtual mode today to clear the schedule with the nominations for the election of the Congress President to begin from September 24 till September 30.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations has been fixed at October 8.

Over 9000 delegateswill vote in the election at their respective stateheadquarters. It was this delegate list veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad questioned in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi two days ago saying hand-picked people had been enlisted.

“In case only one nominee is left in the fray on the last date of withdrawal obviously the winner would be declared on the same day, October 8,” Chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry said today.

Mistry had earlier presented the schedule to the CWC which had in October last approved a window of August 21 to September 20 for the election of Congress President.

The window has been extended by 29 days with the process set to end on October 19, the date scheduled for counting of votes.

With the schedules out, Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal today said, “This is an open election. Anyone can contest for the post of Congress President by filing their nominations.”

Party’s communications general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the CWC did not discuss any other issue barring the poll schedule.

He was referring to the resignation of veteran Ghulam nabi Azad who quit two days ago terming the ongoing internal poll process a sham.

Mistry said “Those who raisedthis question went through the same system. They were a party to it. I do not want to comment a lot on this. They are a product of the same process.”

Jairam meanwhile lauded the internal democracy in the Congress saying “Congress is the only party in India where elections for the party president’s post have been held, are being held and will continue to be held.”

In a statement later the party said the CWC unanimously approved the final schedule of dates suggested by the Central Election Authority of the AICC for election to the post of Congress President. The CWC reiterated its resolve to make the Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally in New Delhi on September 4 and the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7 and its continuation thereafter a resounding success. The CWC extended its best wishes to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi for a full and speedy recovery.”

The last election to the post of Congress chief was held in 2017 when Rahul Gandhi was unanimously chosen.

In 2010 at its Plenary session in Burari the Congress amended its Constitution to allow a five year term to the party chief instead of three years earlier.

Also, the amendment mandated internal elections every five years.

In the last four decades however there has hardly been a contest for the top post in the party.

In 2000, Jitendra Prasad challenged Sonia Gandhi and was defeated 94 votes to 7448.

In 1997, Sitaram Kesri trounced Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot by bagging 6224 votes as against Pawar’s 882 and Pilot’s 354.

After 2000, there has never been a contest for the post with Sonia ruling the roost until 2017 when her son came in for two years before he resigned again in July 2019 forcing Sonia to return as interim chief.

Sonia Gandhi has been the longest serving Congress President.

CONGRESS PRESIDENT’S ELECTION SCHEDULE

1. Date of Notification: September 22nd, 2022 (Thursday)

2. Dates of Filing of Nomination: September 24th, 2022 (Saturday) to September 30th, 2022 (Friday). 11am-3 pm

3. Date of Scrutiny: October 1, 2022 (Saturday)

4. Last Date of Withdrawal: October 8th 2022 (Saturday)

5. Date of Election (if needed): October 17th, 2022 (Monday) 10am to 4pm

6. Date of Counting and Declaration of Result (if needed): October 19th, 2022 (Wednesday) 10am onwards

