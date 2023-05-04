 Cyber alert issued against ‘Royal’ ransomware that attacks health, education sectors : The Tribune India

Cyber alert issued against ‘Royal’ ransomware that attacks health, education sectors

'The ransomware encrypts files on a victim’s system and attackers ask for ransom payment in bitcoin," CERT-In says in an advisory

Cyber alert issued against ‘Royal’ ransomware that attacks health, education sectors

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock



PTI

New Delhi, May 4

The Indian cyber security agency has issued a warning against “Royal ransomware” virus that attacks critical sectors like communications, healthcare, education and even individuals and seeks pay-off in Bitcoins for not leaking personal data in the public domain.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In has stated in a latest advisory that this Internet spread ransomware sneaks in through phishing emails, malicious downloads, abusing RDP (remote desktop protocol) and other forms of social engineering.

This ransomware, cyber experts told PTI, was first detected in January 2022 and it got active sometime around September last year even as the US authorities issued advisories against its spread.

“Royal ransomware is targeting multiple crucial infrastructure sectors, including manufacturing, communications, healthcare, education, etc., or individuals. The ransomware encrypts the files on a victim’s system and attackers ask for ransom payment in bitcoin,” the advisory said.

“Attackers also threaten to leak the data in public domain if denied payment,” the advisory said.

The CERT-In is the federal technology arm to combat cyber attacks and guard the cyber space against phishing and hacking assaults and similar online attacks.

The advisory said the “threat actors have followed many tactics to mislead victims into installing the remote access software as a part of callback phishing, where they pretend to be various service providers.”

The ransomware infects “using a specific approach to encrypt files depending on the size of the content.”

“It will divide the content into two segments i.e. encrypted and unencrypted. The malware may choose a small amount of data from a large file to encrypt so as to increase the chances of avoiding caution or detection. It adds 532 bytes at the end of encrypted file for writing randomly generated encrypted key, file size of encrypted file and encryption percentages parameter,” the CERT-In said.

The lethality of this virus can be gauged from the fact that before starting encryption of the data it attacks, the ransomware checks the state of targeted files and deletes shadow copies to “prevent recovery” through service.

After intruding into network, the malware tries to make persistence and lateral movement in the network. Even after getting access of domain controller, the ransomware disables anti-virus protocols. Moreover, the ransomware exfiltrates a large amount of data before encryption, the advisory said.

It has been observed, it said, that ‘Royal ransomware’ does not share information like the ransom amount, any instructions, etc. on a note like other ransomware, instead it connects with the victim directly via a .onion URL route (darkweb browser).

The agency has suggested some counter-measures and Internet hygiene protocols to guard from this ransomware attack and others like it.

Maintain offline backup of data, and regularly maintain backup and restoration as this practice will ensure the organisation will not be severely interrupted and have irretrievable data.

It is also recommended to have all backup data encrypted, immutable (i.e., cannot be altered or deleted) covering the entire organisation’s data infrastructure, it said.

The users should enable protected files in the Windows Operating System to prevent unauthorised changes to critical files and they should disable remote desktop connections, employ least-privileged accounts and limit users who can log in using remote desktop part from setting an account lockout policy.

A number of other best practices have been suggested by the agency, including basic ones like having an updated anti-virus in the computer systems and not clicking on unsolicited emails from unknown links.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

3
Business

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

4
Trending

Tamil actress embraces post-divorce life with peculiar photoshoot, calls it a message to ‘voiceless’ women

5
Delhi

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

6
Chandigarh

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

7
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

8
Punjab

‘I tied the bomb on Dilawar’s body’: Beant’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana was remorseless

9
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Counting for high-stake election to begin at 10 am

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

BJP Mayor loses own seat in Shimla as Congress wrests contro...

Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh thanks Shimla voters for resounding victory

Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh thanks Shimla voters for resounding victory

The Mandi MP said she was confident the Congress would maint...

Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

2 pilots and a technician have been rescued

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tells SC that he should be heard on women wrestlers' allegations

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

The top court says the complainants can approach the jurisdi...

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Darshan Singla takes 5 bullets and dies in hospital


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Akalis condemn Centre for 'U-turn' on Balwant Singh Rajoana's release

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara in Amritsar

SGPC to celebrate 300th birth anniv of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on May 5

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

Punjab and Haryana High Court stares at crisis, 7 judges retiring this year

Chandigarh Housing Board mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Chandigarh: Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

Jantar Mantar scuffle: DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers, says will take action

SC refuses to interfere with HC order staying trial court proceedings against DCW chief Maliwal in corruption case

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

Giaspura tragedy: Depts pass the buck

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief