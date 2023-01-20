Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today

PTI

New Delhi, January 20

Chiefs of all state police forces and paramilitary organisations are meeting here for three days beginning Friday with cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across the border among their top agenda, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will address the annual meet that is also expected to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, border management and maritime security.

Around 350 top police officers of the country in the rank of the director general and inspector general will attend the conference, an official said.

Threats from Khalistani extremists, danger to the economy, crypto currencies, Maoist violence and northeast insurgency are other issues which may come up for discussion.

Till 2013, the annual meet was held in New Delhi.

The next year, when the Narendra Modi government came to power, it was decided to hold the event, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.

Accordingly, it was held in Guwahati in 2014, Rann of Kutch in 2015, the National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016, the BSF academy at Tekanpur in 2017, Pune in 2019 and virtually during the covid pandemic in 2020 and in Lucknow in hybrid mode in 2021.

This time, the conference is being held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi's Pusa, unlike the previous venue Vigyan Bhavan.

The number of business sessions and topics have increased significantly with a focus on improving policing in service of people, another official said.