Cybersecurity breaches up as Net penetration grows

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 19

With rising Internet penetration and large number of online financial transactions taking place, cases relating to cybersecurity and breaches in systems have gone up manifold in the past few years, say officials.

According to official data, instances of cyber threat related to government institutions have increased significantly, particularly in 2022, the officials said. “As many as 54,314, 48,285 and 1,92,439 cybersecurity incidents related to government agencies, institutions and undertakings were observed during 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively,” a senior official said.

According to the official data, the total number of cybersecurity incidents tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team during 2019 was 3,94,499, which spiked to 11,58,208 in 2020 and increased further to 14,02,809 in 2021.