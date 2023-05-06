Cyclone alert in Bay of Bengal from May 8-12

New Delhi, May 5
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a warning that a cyclonic circulation was likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal on May 6. As a result, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the same region on May 7, which would further develop into a depression by May 8.
The cyclonic circulation is expected to intensify into a storm, moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal. The IMD said details of its path and intensification would be gauged only after the formation of the low-pressure area. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 7.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from May 8-10,” said the IMD.
