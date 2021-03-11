Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

PTI

New Delhi, May 11

Severe Cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday as it barrelled towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and came within 34 km of Narsapur in the state, packing wind speed of 85 km per hour and bringing heavy rains to the region, the weather office said here.

The weather system was expected to move away from the coast and further weaken into a depression by Thursday, it said.

 “It is very likely to move nearly northwards for next few hour and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening on Wednesday and emerge into west central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night,” the India Meteorological Department said in its national bulletin.

 “It is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by 12th May morning,” it said.

 

 

The weather office has been monitoring the cyclonic storm since the first signs of its formation emerged last week. It has issued 30 national bulletins since May 7, predicting the track of the cyclone and alerting civic administrations about the possible damage it could cause.

The weather office had asked fishermen to suspend fishing operations in the region as sea condition is likely to be high over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal till Wednesday evening and very rough to rough over the same region thereafter Thursday.

It said storm surge of height about 0.5 m above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of Krishna, East & West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam of UT of Puducherry.                        

According to the weather office, the cyclone could damage thatched huts, cause minor damage to power and communication lines, harm paddy and other standing crops in Krishna, East and West Godavari, and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam in Puducherry. PTI

 

08:54 11 May
Red alert sounded

A red alert has been sounded in Andhra Pradesh after cyclonic storm Asani changed its direction and is now very likely to reach west central Bay of Bengal, close to Andhra Pradesh coast 
08:53 11 May
Asani has changed its direction

IMD officials had said that cyclone Asani has changed its direction and is going to touch the nearby Kakinada coast. After touching the Kakinada coast, it will come again to sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Watch: Loud Punjabi wedding in California brings cops to venue; what happens next

2
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea

3
Punjab

Mohali grenade attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court orders continuation of interim protection to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

5
J & K

Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84

6
Delhi

After Taj Mahal, right-wing activists clamour for naming iconic Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh

7
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters

8
World

Death toll in Sri Lanka violence rises to 8, over 200 injured in violence

9
Punjab

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon

10
Nation

Yasin Malik pleads guilty before Delhi court in case related to terrorism

Don't Miss

View All
Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights
J & K Obituary

Pt Shivkumar Sharma: Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights

Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office
Punjab

Pingalwara's Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Cultivate baby corn for crop diversification: Punjab Agricultural University expert
Ludhiana

Cultivate baby corn for crop diversification: PAU expert

Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Top News

Cyclone Asani LIVE Updates: Red alert in Andhra as cyclonic storm approaches coast; rain lashes parts of coastline

Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump

Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...

Former Telecom Minister Sukhram dies at 94

Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites

He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...

Bhagwant Mann to act tough on those who have encroached panchayati lands in Punjab; asks them to vacate it before May 31

Bhagwant Mann to act tough on those who have encroached panchayati lands in Punjab; asks them to vacate it before May 31

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, video grab goes viral

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing execution in Riyadh plead for aid

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing beheading in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh plead for aid

Bathinda: Petrol station worker murdered, Rs 7K looted

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

Mohali grenade attack: Panchkula police beef up border security

Mohali grenade attack: Chandigarh steps up vigil at entry points

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

Bagga gets relief till July 6, HC nod to conditional grilling

Tajinder Singh Bagga gets relief till July 6, High Court nod to conditional grilling

Day after protests, structures razed in Delhi

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Delhi BJP demands change in names of Delhi roads named after Mughal rulers

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive stir

Pvt hospitals halt Ayushman Bharat patients’ treatment

Private hospitals halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Spl cyber fraud awareness drive launched in district

Anti-graft helpline boards put up in dist govt offices

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

70-yr-old illegal possession removed by MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Private hospital overcharges for Covid jab in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty protests delay in wages

Cricket Tourney: Z Sports Mohali beat Grand Square Patiala

PRTC buses involved in 576 major accidents in 5 years