Cyclone Asani to intensify into 'severe storm'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Cyclonic storm “Asani” will intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” over the south-east Bay of Bengal on Sunday night, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. TNS

Another UP policeman arrested for raping minor

Aligarh: Yet another case of a UP policeman raping a minor has come to light. The policeman, who is related to the girl’s family, was arrested for raping her at a village near Atrauli in Aligarh. IANS

Another Indian dies scaling Mt Everest

New Delhi: A second Indian died in as many days in Nepal while attempting to scale some of the forbidding peaks in the Himalayas. A 52-year-old woman doctor from Mumbai died while trekking to the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal. Dr Pradnya Samant died of cardiac arrest at the Everest base camp. TNS

Muraleedharan on two-day Qatar visit

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will pay his first official visit to Qatar from May 8 to 10 to hold discussions with his counterpart Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi and Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council. He will also meet members of the seven-lakh-strong Indian community in Qatar. TNS

India’s vax coverage crosses 190 crore

New Delhi: The Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 190.33 crore (1,90,33,11,389) on Sunday. Over 11 lakh (11,93,312) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm. The daily tally is further expected to increase.