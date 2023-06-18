 Cyclone Biparjoy: Flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s three districts after heavy rainfall : The Tribune India

Cyclone Biparjoy: Flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s three districts after heavy rainfall

No loss of human life and livestock has been reported so far

Cyclone Biparjoy: Flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s three districts after heavy rainfall

SDRF personnel rescue people living in low-lying areas of Bhinmal village after heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Jalore district, Sunday, June 18, 2023. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, June 18

Rajasthan’s three districts—Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer—are reeling under a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclonic storm Biparjoy, an official said on Sunday.

No loss of human life and livestock has been reported so far, he said.

Officials said the Amry and the National Disaster Response Force have been requested to remain on standby in case of any eventuality.

At least six people were rescued by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) in Pali district after they were stuck due to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

“There is a flood-like situation in Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer due to heavy rainfall,” Secretary, State Disaster and Relief, P C Kishan said.

“No loss of human life and livestock has been reported so far. Our teams are on alert,” he added.

The official said four-five small anicuts were damaged in Barmer due to heavy water flow, whereas several big dams are overflowing in Pindwara, Abu Road and Reodar.

Water level in Batisa dam in Sirohi rose to 315 metre, he added.

Kishan said there is an alert of heavy rain in the state for the next 15-20 hours.

According to the Disaster Relief and Management Department, several areas in the state recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Ahore in Jalore recorded 471 mm rain, followed by 456 mm in Jalore, 360 mm in Mount Abu, 338 mm in Chitalwana, 332 mm in Jaswantpura, 322 mm in Raniwada, 315 mm in Sheoganj, 270 mm in Sumerpur, 249 mm in Rani and 240 mm in Bali till 9.30 am Sunday, it said.

Several other places in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer and Pali have recorded rainfall of 25 mm and above during this period.

According to the meteorological department, the depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Biparjoy) over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighbourhood moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 10 kilometres per hour in the morning.

It is very likely to continue to move towards east-northeastwards and maintain the intensity of depression during the next 12 hours, the MeT office said.

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Pali, Sirohi, Udaipur, Rajasamand districts on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota divisions, it added.

Decrease in heavy rainfall activity from southwest parts of Rajasthan is very likely from Sunday night onwards, the MeT offices said.

A moderate flash flood-like risk is likely in parts of east and west Rajasthan during the next 24 hours (till 5.30 am on June 19), it said.

#Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

2
World

UK PM Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, 105 arrested

3
Nation

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

4
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann again attacks SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for calling him ‘madman’

5
Diaspora

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

6
Punjab

‘Dacoit Hasina’ wanted to lead luxurious life

7
Haryana

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

8
Nation

ED attaches Rs 45 crore assets of former NSG officer in fraud-linked money laundering case

9
Nation

‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

10
Nation

ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...

Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Shah said that sometimes he wonders whether Mann is a chief ...

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open

The Indian pair beats Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-...

Over 50 patients admitted in UP’s Ballia district hospital die in 3 days

Over 50 patients admitted in UP's Ballia district hospital die in 3 days

According to the health official, on average 7 to 9 deaths a...

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

20-year-old Preet Vikal has been sentenced to six years and ...


Cities

View All

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Retired banker hoodwinked of Rs 22L

Mysterious flying object spotted in border area

At Verka, MC takes possession of 20.5 acres from ‘encroachers’

KKU stages protest over transfer of Powercom official

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Toddler, granny die in mishap near Chhat

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram

Delhi would’ve been safest had law and order been under AAP government, says Kejriwal; MoS Lekhi hits back

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

Hindu group moves HC over ‘Adipurush’

25 properties used to peddle drugs sealed

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap

Campaign to screen patients for serious diseases launched at de-addiction centres