 Cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch; trees, electricity poles uprooted : The Tribune India

Winds of up to 145 kmph and heavy rains batter Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as agencies remain on high alert

A view of heavy rainfall with strong winds as cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall at Mandvi, in Kutch, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 15

Cyclone Biparjoy has started making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district after churning across the Arabian Sea for over 10 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Thursday evening.

Biparjoy's first elements have made contact with land. 'Eye of the cyclone' is still a hundred km out and expected to hit by 9 pm.

Winds of up to 145 kmph and heavy rains battered Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as agencies remain on high alert.

The landfall process will be completed by midnight.

At least three people were injured in incidents of treefall in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka district as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall with destructive wind speed and incessant rains on Kutch coast on Thursday evening, officials said.

Many trees and electricity poles were uprooted near Jakhau and Mandvi towns in Kutch district while tin sheets used in house construction were blown away.

Until 7 pm there had been no report of death, said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

"Three persons have sustained injuries in Devbhoomi Dwarka district due to treefall and are being treated. Teams of Gujarat police, NDRF and Army are working in different parts of Dwarka to remove uprooted trees and electricity poles," he added.

Authorities have evacuated around one lakh people living in vulnerable areas following a prompt warning from the IMD about the “extensive damaging potential” of the cyclone.

Officials said 15 NDRF teams, 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force and personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

The Met office had earlier warned of very heavy (11.5 cm to 20.4 cm) to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20.5 cm) in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts.

“We won’t be surprised if some areas record more than 25 cm of rainfall. Usually, they do not receive such intense precipitation at this time of the year. Therefore, there is a risk of flooding in the low-lying areas,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had cautioned.

Meteorologists had warned of extensive damage to standing crops, houses, roads, electricity and communication poles, and flooding of escape routes.

Hugh tides could inundate low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, they said.

#Gujarat

