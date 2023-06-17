 Heavy rain in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy : The Tribune India

Heavy rain in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy

The meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi and Pali districts, with strong winds expected at a speed of 30-50 kilometres per hour

Clouds hover over the historical Isarlat in Jaipur on Friday. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, June 17

Several places in Rajasthan received heavy rain in the past 24 hours due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which moved further towards the desert state following its landfall in Gujarat, officials said on Saturday.

A rainfall of 210 mm was recorded in Mount Abu, 136 mm in Sedwa in Barmer, 135 mm in Mount Abu tehsil, 110 mm in Raniwada of Jalore, 76 mm in Bidasaria in Churu, 68 mm in Reodar, 59 mm in Sanchor, 57 mm in Pindwara, 49 mm each in Gogunda and Girva, 47 mm in Jalore, 46 mm each in Sindri and Jaswantpura of Jalore, 40 mm in Jhadol, 38 mm in Abu Road, 35 mm in Kotda, 30 mm in Sirohi, 26 mm in Kumbhalgarh and 25.7 mm in Udaipur till 8.30 am, they said.

Many other places in the state recorded rainfall ranging from 1 mm to 22 mm during the period due to the effects of the cyclone, the officials said.

The meteorological department has issued an "Orange" alert for Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi and Pali districts, with strong winds expected at a speed of 30-50 kilometres per hour.

A "Yellow" alert has been sounded for Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Udaipur and Rajsamand districts.

The cyclone is in the form of deep depression in Rajasthan and would further reduce to the depression category, an official said.

The rain activity in parts of the state would continue till Monday, he added.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the state was recorded between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Bundi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius in the state, followed by 39.9 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar. 

