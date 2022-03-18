Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal

PTI

New Delhi, March 17

The year’s first cyclone Asani is brewing over southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to bring heavy rains to Andaman and Nicobar Islands beginning Friday, but will spare the eastern coastline. In its first Pre-genesis Track and Intensity Forecast, the IMD said the low pressure area, which was formed over southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, will move east-northeastwards till March 19 and then move northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands till March 20. —