Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal, likely to hit shore by Sunday

New Delhi, October 19
A cyclonic storm was brewing in the Bay of Bengal which was likely to move ashore late Sunday, the weather office said on Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been tracking the developing weather system over the north Andaman Sea, which was expected to concentrate into a depression by Saturday, packing wind speeds of up to 49 km, it said.
The weather system was a cyclonic circulation on Wednesday and likely to intensify into a low pressure area by Thursday over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal.
It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by late Sunday, the weather office said.
If the tropical storm intensifies into a cyclone as predicted, it would be called Sitrang, a name suggested by Thailand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s voice in world can gain in authority from commitment to inclusivity: UN chief Guterres
‘As an elected member of Human Rights Council, India has a r...
Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately
Leave by any available means in view of deteriorating situat...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
More trouble for UK PM Truss as interior minister Suella Braverman quits over security issue, criticises government
‘I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign’: ...