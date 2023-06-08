Cyclone likely to extend wait for monsoon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

The wait for monsoon would be a long one for India because a cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is developing in Arabian Sea.

According to the India Meteorology Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to intensify to a very severe cyclonic storm by June 9.

The department, which had earlier forecast its arrival around June 4, with a model error of plus or minus four days, said the rain system could set in over Kerala in the next few days.

‘Biparjoy’ may intensify by tomorrow Cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' has intensified from a cyclonic circulation to a severe cyclonic storm in less than 48 hours

It is likely to intensify to a very severe cyclonic storm by June 9

Notably, ‘Biparjoy’ has intensified from a cyclonic circulation to a severe cyclonic storm in less than 48 hours. “What was earlier expected to aid the onset of monsoon is now the reason behind its subdued arrival. Experts have already warned that it would not be a thumping onset and would not see the usual heavy rains during this time,” said a meteorologist. The onset of the monsoon over Kerala is declared after meeting the meteorological criteria. Rainfall over 60 per cent of the given 14 stations in Kerala should be more than 2.5 mm for two consecutive days. Secondly, the depth of westerly winds, along with the value of Outgoing Longwave Radiation, which is the energy emitted by the earth’s surface, oceans, and atmosphere into space should be below a certain value in the given area.

“Looking at the location of the likely cyclonic storm, there are chances that monsoon might make the onset around June 8-9, but it will not be a strong one. Clouds and rainfall are the visible manifestation of the arrival of the monsoon, which will be satisfied during the process of intensification of the cyclone. Hence, the onset will be there, but a subdued one,” said GP Sharma, president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather.