 Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression after crossing coast in Tamil Nadu; 4 killed in rain-related incidents, says CM Stalin : The Tribune India

30 domestic and international flights were cancelled as airport operations were affected

A fisherman looks at damaged boats at the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour following the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, in Chennai, on Saturday. PTI Photo



PTI

Chennai, December 10

Cyclonic storm Mandous, which crossed the coast at Mamallapuram near here, has weakened into a deep depression but the weather system impacted the city and its neighbourhoods, uprooting a number of trees.

Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed when the weather system crossed the coast in the intervening night of December 9 and 10, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

Four persons were killed, he said without elaborating.

Civic agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation here, were involved in removing the fallen trees.

"The cyclonic storm Mandous (meaning treasure box) weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th December," the IMD Chennai said in a tweet in the early hours of Saturday.

Stalin, who reviewed the situation at Kasimedu area, told reporters that the government anticipated the situation and put in all preventive measures and could therefore prevent major damage.

"With advanced planning, this government proved any disaster can be managed," he said.

Around 400 trees fell due to the impact of the high wind speed. Many trees had fallen on electric poles but the clearing work was on in full swing, he said. Around 25,000 civic workers were involved in various activities.

There was no waterlogging in the 22 subways in the city and vehicular traffic was smooth.

Rescue work was being expedited in the neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Villupuram.

With the cyclone causing damage to electric poles and transformers, power had been suspended in 600 places and it has been set right in 300 of them. The rest of the work will be over by evening, Stalin said.

Estimation of the loss was being done and if required Central assistance will be sought, the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said over 9,000 people have been lodged in 205 relief centres.

Between 6 am on Friday and 6 am today, 30 domestic and international flights were cancelled as airport operations were affected due to the cyclone.

The airport runway was briefly closed in the early hours today.

Besides, nine outbound flights were cancelled while 21 incoming airplanes were diverted to other cities today.   

