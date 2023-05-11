Cyclone 'Mocha' to intensify into heavy cyclonic storm: IMD

Chennai, May 11
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that a low pressure depression that formed near the South East Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Mocha'.
The weather department said that the cyclonic storm lies centred about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair and 1,210 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.
The IMD said that 'Mocha' will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday midnight.
The storm is expected to cross the coast between Bangladesh and Myanmar May 14 and move in the north-northeast direction.
The IMD said that the storm is moving northward drawing moisture from the air and could lead to an increase in the mercury in Tamil Nadu in the next few days.
