Cyclone threat looms over east coast, Odisha on alert

PTI

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata, May 7

A low-pressure area that has developed over the South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and make its way to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores early next week, officials said.

The weather system over the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-westwards and strengthen into a depression by Saturday, the Met Department said.

It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening.

The weather office also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week in view of the likely formation of the cyclonic storm.

The Odisha government said disaster response and fire services teams were kept on standby following the forecast.

The region has witnessed cyclones in the last three summers - ‘Yaas' in 2021, ‘Amphan' in 2020 and ‘Fani' in 2019.

The low-pressure area is likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, and into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

It is likely to reach the coast on May 10, he said.

"We have not yet made any forecast on where it will make landfall. We have also not mentioned anything on the possible wind speed during the landfall," Mohapatra said.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said, “We have requisitioned 17 teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), 20 teams of ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and 175 teams of fire department personnel.”

This apart, the NDRF authorities have been requested to reserve 10 more teams for any emergency.

Jena said the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have been put on alert to maintain a vigil on the movement of fishermen in the sea.