Cyclone to make landfall on June 15

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” on Sunday morning and is likely to make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

It has already issued a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The cyclone is expected to de-intensify into a “very severe cyclone” on June 12.

Heavy rainfall and very high wind speed which may go up to 150 kmph expected. The Gujarat Government is deploying NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas; will set up shelters in six districts.

The cyclone will make landfall as a “very severe cyclone” on June 16 with an expected wind speed of 120-150 kmph.

“It is very likely that cyclone will move nearly northward till the morning of June 14. Thereafter, it will then travel north-northeastwards and cross the Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm,” the IMD said on Sunday.

Notably, cyclone Biparjoy is viewed as the strongest cyclone in the Arabian Sea after Tauktae.

As a result of the cyclone, Gujarat will witness thunderstorms activity during the next five days. Tithal beach, a popular tourist spot in Gujarat’s Valsad, has been temporarily shut due to high tide and gusty winds.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat, predicting light to moderate rainfall in most places.

#Gujarat #Pakistan