Cyclonic circulation heading towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coast

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, December 4
A cyclonic circulation is heading towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast, and is expected to reach around December 8, the IMD said on Sunday.
The cyclonic circulation currently lies over south Andaman Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean-Strait of Malacca and extends up to middle tropospheric levels, it added.
Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by December 5.
It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by December 7 morning.
Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning, the weather office stated.
