Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours

New Delhi, June 10
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours.
Then it would move gradually north-northwestwards in the next three days.
Very rough to high sea condition is likely to prevail over adjoining areas of northeast Arabian Sea on Saturday.
Sea condition is likely to be rough along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts on June 10 and likely to become rough to very rough between June 11 and 14.
"It's moving slow. Still there is time for landfall. For the next five days, it will be over the sea. We will update on the landfall in subsequent bulletins," said IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
