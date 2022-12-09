Cyclonic storm to cross coast between north Tamil Nadu and south AP

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, December 9
Mandous over southwest Bay of Bengal is weakening into a cyclonic storm.
It would move northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm during midnight -- December 9 night to early hours of December 10, according to the IMD.
Its maximum sustained wind speed will be 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.
Mandous moved west-northwest with a speed of 13 kmph and lay centered at 5.30am on Friday over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 11°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 270 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 230 km east-northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 200 km east of Karaikal and about 270 km south-southeast of Chennai, the weather office said.
