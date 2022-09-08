Cyrus Mistry car crash: Co-passenger Darius Pandole undergoes surgery for forearm fractures, injured wife under observation

Mumbai, September 8
Darius Pandole, who survived the car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died, underwent a surgery at a hospital here on Thursday to fix his forearm fractures, hospital sources said.
Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their car hit a road divider in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra.
Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) had suffered injuries. Both were admitted to Shri H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre here.
“Darius Pandole underwent a minor surgery of fixing his forearm fractures today afternoon. The surgery went well. He is stable and recuperating,” the hospital sources said.
“However, Dr Anahita Pandole is still under observation, stable and is improving,” they said.
The doctors at the hospital have been trying to stabilise both the patients so that further course of treatment can be undertaken, the sources said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings PP-15 in eastern Ladakh
Beginning of disengagement process was an outcome of the 16t...
India Japan 2+2: Both countries to expand military, strategic ties in new domains
The two nations regularly participate in 3 joint exercises –...
US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022
Indian students comprise nearly 20 pc of all international s...
Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...
Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar
The victim was identified as Harmanjit Singh of Chatiwind ar...