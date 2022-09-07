Cyrus Mistry cremated, no top Tata official present

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman who was killed in a road accident on Sunday, was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday. His funeral at central Mumbai’s Worli crematorium was attended by several prominent members of the Parsi community, business leaders and politicians but no senior official from the Tata Group was seen. Ratan Tata’s wheelchair-bound stepmother Simone Tata, 91, was also present.

The funeral of Jehangir Dinshaw Pandole, a former national squash champion who died along with Mistry, was also performed on Tuesday with close family, friends and people from the sports fraternity in attendance.

Mistry’s elder brother Shapoor Mistry, father-in-law and senior lawyer Iqbal Chagla, industrialists Anil Ambani, Ajit Gulabchand, Deepak Parekh and Vishal Kampani, NCP leader Supriya Sule, former Congress MP Milind Deora, Hafeez Contractor, Ronnie Screwvala and former TCS head S Ramadorai attended his cremation.

