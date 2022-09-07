Cyrus Mistry cremated, no top Tata official present

New Delhi, September 6
Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman who was killed in a road accident on Sunday, was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday. His funeral at central Mumbai’s Worli crematorium was attended by several prominent members of the Parsi community, business leaders and politicians but no senior official from the Tata Group was seen. Ratan Tata’s wheelchair-bound stepmother Simone Tata, 91, was also present.
The funeral of Jehangir Dinshaw Pandole, a former national squash champion who died along with Mistry, was also performed on Tuesday with close family, friends and people from the sports fraternity in attendance.
Mistry’s elder brother Shapoor Mistry, father-in-law and senior lawyer Iqbal Chagla, industrialists Anil Ambani, Ajit Gulabchand, Deepak Parekh and Vishal Kampani, NCP leader Supriya Sule, former Congress MP Milind Deora, Hafeez Contractor, Ronnie Screwvala and former TCS head S Ramadorai attended his cremation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...