Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

Mumbai, September 9
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report on the fatal accident of industrialist Cyrus Mistry to the Palghar police, which mentions that the brakes of the vehicle were pressed five seconds before it crashed into the road divider, a senior official said on Friday.
He said a team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Monday from Hong Kong to carry out an inspection of the car.
Mistry, 54, and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their Mercedes car hit a road divider in Palghar district. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole, 55, who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole, 60, suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.
The accident had occurred on the Surya river bridge when they were on their way from Gujarat to Mumbai.
"Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report to the police. It says the car was running at 100 kmph seconds before the accident, while its speed was 89 kmph when it hit the divider on the bridge," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.
The report says the car's brakes were applied five seconds before the crash, he said.
Patil said the Regional Transport Office had also submitted its report, which mentioned that four air bags in the car had opened after the crash - three at the driver's seat and one at the adjoining seat.
"A team of experts from Mercedes Benz is coming to Mumbai from Hong Kong on September 12 for inspection of the car," he said. Till that time, the car would be kept at the Mercedes showroom at Hiranandani in Thane, he said.
"After the inspection, the luxury carmaker will give its final report," he said.
Mercedes-Benz had sent to Germany the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car in which the former Tata Sons chairman was killed, for analysis. Most high-end cars have the ECM which can help identify technical issues like brake-failure or low brake fluid.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 months after DSP's killing, mining mafia attacks police team in Haryana's Nuh
The miners climb on to the hills and pelt the police with st...
India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash
A team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit M...
Clearly decided what to do, no confusion in my mind: Rahul Gandhi on Congress president's election
Says it is the responsibility of the entire opposition to un...
BJP fires meme as Rahul Gandhi begins day 2 of Congress's revival journey
The first test of Gandhi's mass outreach would be Gujarat, H...