Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

PTI

Mumbai, September 9

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report on the fatal accident of industrialist Cyrus Mistry to the Palghar police, which mentions that the brakes of the vehicle were pressed five seconds before it crashed into the road divider, a senior official said on Friday.

He said a team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Monday from Hong Kong to carry out an inspection of the car.

Mistry, 54, and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their Mercedes car hit a road divider in Palghar district. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole, 55, who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole, 60, suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

The accident had occurred on the Surya river bridge when they were on their way from Gujarat to Mumbai.

"Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report to the police. It says the car was running at 100 kmph seconds before the accident, while its speed was 89 kmph when it hit the divider on the bridge," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

The report says the car's brakes were applied five seconds before the crash, he said.

Patil said the Regional Transport Office had also submitted its report, which mentioned that four air bags in the car had opened after the crash - three at the driver's seat and one at the adjoining seat.

"A team of experts from Mercedes Benz is coming to Mumbai from Hong Kong on September 12 for inspection of the car," he said. Till that time, the car would be kept at the Mercedes showroom at Hiranandani in Thane, he said.

"After the inspection, the luxury carmaker will give its final report," he said.

Mercedes-Benz had sent to Germany the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car in which the former Tata Sons chairman was killed, for analysis. Most high-end cars have the ECM which can help identify technical issues like brake-failure or low brake fluid.