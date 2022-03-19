Dabholkar murder case: Eyewitness identifies two shooters

Renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune

Dabholkar murder case: Eyewitness identifies two shooters

Narendra Dabholkar. PTI file

PTI

Pune, March 19

An eyewitness in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case on Saturday identified alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure in a Pune court that is overseeing the trial, an official said.

Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi said Kiran Kamble (46), who works as a sweeper in the Pune Municipal Corporation, identified Kalaskar and Andure in court.

"After finishing his work, he (Kamble) was sitting on a divider, when he heard a sound like a firecracker burst. When he saw in the direction from where the sound emanated, he saw two people shooting a person," the PP said.

"These two people started running in the direction where he (Kamble) was sitting. They reached near the police chowky where they had parked their motorcycle, kickstarted it and fled from the spot. Then he (Kamble) reached the spot and saw a person lying in a pool of blood," he added.

Suryavanshi said, during cross examination, Kamble was asked about the delay in police statement. Cross examination will continue on March 23, he added.

Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

2
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

3
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

4
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

5
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

6
Nation

Afghanistan world’s unhappiest country; Finland happiest, check India’s rank

7
Nation

No question of leadership change, says Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting Sonia Gandhi

8
World

Biden warns Xi of 'implications and consequences' if China provides material support to Russia

9
Trending

In video, ‘drunk’ man stabs his heart 4 times to recreate a stunt sequence at Holi celebrations

10
Nation

For 5 years, Pune minor raped by her brother and father; her grandfather and uncle molested her: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Watch: Sunny Leone’s fan inks her name on his arm, the actress hold his arm, says ‘hope you love me forever’
Entertainment

Watch: Sunny Leone tells this man 'hope you love me forever', teases him 'good luck finding a wife'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ desi Holi in LA was all about kisses, colours, water balloons and lots of masti
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ desi Holi in LA was all about kisses, colours, water balloons and lots of masti

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi
Trending

'Spreading the joy of colour': Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

Top Stories

Japanese PM arrives in India to hold summit talks with Modi

Japan to invest over $42 billion in India over five years

Talks on Ukraine, China see both sides exchange perspectives

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...

Profiles of those who will be sworn in as Punjab ministers

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

Take oath on Saturday morning

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the...

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Three NRI from Canada identified as main conspirators also b...

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Kamaljit Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur